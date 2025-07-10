Federal Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja Meets Meta Delegation to Discuss Digitalisation and AI Collaboration

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, held a meeting today with a high-level delegation from Meta, led by Sarim Aziz, Director of South and Central Asia Public Policy. The discussion focused on advancing digitalisation in Pakistan, exploring the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI), and enhancing cooperation in public sector innovation and capacity-building.

The Minister highlighted the Government’s strong commitment to a Digital Pakistan, noting that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs a weekly review meeting on the national transition toward a cashless economy. She reiterated that building a digitally empowered society is central to the Prime Minister’s vision of Digital Nation Pakistan, where emerging technologies play a pivotal role in governance, service delivery, and economic transformation.

Meta’s team briefed the Minister on the company’s latest developments in Artificial Intelligence, including the LLaMA open-source models, Generative AI applications for the public sector, and progress on local language models, including Urdu. Both sides expressed keen interest in collaborative training initiatives, especially educators, and agreed to explore deeper cooperation in areas of AI adoption, digital skilling, and innovation partnerships to support Pakistan’s evolving digital ecosystem.

