Federal Ministers Urge Review of ‘Unjust’ PTA Tax on Mobile Phones

Several government ministers have voiced their opposition to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority’s (PTA) recently imposed mobile phone tax, calling it excessive and counterproductive to the country’s digital inclusion goals.

Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Syed Ali Qasim Gilani publicly thanked Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani, Minister of State for IT and Telecom Shaza Fatima Khawaja, and Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee Saleem Mandviwala for supporting efforts to challenge what he described as an “unjust and unreasonable” levy.

In a post on X, Gilani wrote, “I thank the IT Minister Shaza Fatima, Minister of State for Finance Bilal A. Kayani, and Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee Saleem Mandviwala for their support against the unjust and unreasonable PTA tax.”

He further claimed that even the authority responsible for regulating the telecom sector opposed the measure. “Glad to learn from the minister in charge of PTA that even PTA opposes this excessive tax on mobile phones,” he added.

Gilani had earlier urged the Standing Committee on Finance to reconsider the current tax structure on mobile imports, warning that such policies could deepen the country’s digital divide. According to him, the high cost of mobile devices—driven by multiple layers of taxation—has already restricted access to smartphones for millions of citizens.

The PTA’s tax, introduced as part of a broader fiscal adjustment strategy, has drawn sharp criticism from various stakeholders, including digital rights groups and telecom industry representatives. They argue that the measure contradicts the government’s own Digital Pakistan vision, which aims to promote connectivity and technological growth.

While the Ministry of IT has yet to release an official statement on potential revisions, growing political pressure suggests the issue may soon be taken up for review in upcoming parliamentary sessions.

Also read:

PTA Taxes on All iPhones in Pakistan (100% Authentic)