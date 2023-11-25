Federal Ministry For Education & Professional Training To Hold 3-Day National Level Conference On Reading & Literacy

According to the latest reports, the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training will hold a three-day national-level conference to promote reading culture in Pakistan. Mr. Hameed Khan Niazi Deputy Secretary (Admin) said that the ministry is all set to organize a new event on reading and literacy. These events will take place in Islamabad on the 25th, 26th, and 27th of November. The National Conference is given the title ” Today’s Readers, Tomorrow’s Learners“. Moreover, it will take place along with a book and foundational learning festival.

Federal Ministry For Education & Professional Training Aims To Promote Reading Culture in Pakistan

Caretaker Minister for Federal Education & Professional Training, Mr. Madad Ali Sindhi stated that the upcoming three-day event is going to be full of learning and knowledge for the books lovers. Moreover, the FE&PT secretary, Mr. Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry hopes that the national conference will foster a reading culture in Pakistan. It will also enhance foundational literacy skills to provide an opportunity for book lovers to engage with famous educationists in enlightening discussions.

Mr. Niazi is also the lead Directorate of General Basic Education Community Schools (BECS). He said that these events are an amazing opportunity where prominent educationists will conduct insightful seminars on key challenges and improvements in the field of literacy and foundational learning. Sources claim that leading education providers will also share thought-provoking ideas for foundational learning.

There will also be a platform to showcase new book releases. The book stalls will focus on reading challenges and solutions in Foundational Learning. Moreover, there will be an interactive theatre, enchanting storytelling sessions, and much more. All the book lovers will enjoy this event for sure. In addition, two BECS students will be given distinction awards who got admission to medical colleges. Reports claim that 50 BECS teachers will participate in the festival along with other officers. They will watch, observe, and learn the different programs of the festival.