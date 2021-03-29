In a meeting recently held at Quetta, Federal Secretary Information Technology and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui said that an international digital payment gateway will soon be launched in the country to assist people in transferring money at ease.

According to the federal secretary Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui,

ملک میں جلد ہی عالمی سطح کا ڈیجیٹل پیمنٹ سسٹم لایا جائیگا جبکہ آئی ٹی انڈسٹری کو 2025تک ٹیکس سے چھوٹ دی گئی ہے، یہ بات انہوں نے کوئٹہ میں صحافیوں کے وفد سے گفتگو کرتے ہوئے کہی۔#PakistanMovingForward #ICT #Balochistan #freelancers #paymentgateway pic.twitter.com/Hg2AfDr7uo — Ministry of IT & Telecom (@MoitOfficial) March 28, 2021

Federal Secretary (IT & Telecom) Gives Assurity about Launching International Payment Gateway Soon

Haris Mehmood Chaudhry, CEO Universal Service Fund, Usman Nasir, MD Pakistan Software Export Board, Mr. Asim Shehryar Hussain, CEO Ignite, Shabahat Ali Shah, CEO National IT Board, Arshad Bhatti, Rector Virtual University were also present on the occasion.

However, the dilemma is that it is now the fourth time that a government representative promised an international payment gateway “soon” in the last couple of years. We can just wait and hope that such a world-class international payment system would soon be launched in Pakistan to make transactions easier.

In case of the development in Balochistan, the secretary said,

The government is committed to ehnancing the IT and telecom industry, which is why the IT industry has been exempted from taxes until 2025. Prime Minister Imran Khan and Federal Minister for IT Syed Aminul Haq are focusing on the development and prosperity of Balochistan, which is why the Federal Secretaries have been directed to visit the province and establish better coordination and liaison between the federal and the province.

