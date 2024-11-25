Feroze Khan Hits Back at Ex-Wife with Viral Instagram Post

The renowned Pakistani actor Feroze Khan and his ex-wife, Alizey Sultan, have once again caught public attention with a heated exchange on Instagram. The controversy started after Feroze’s current wife, Dr. Zainab, posted cheerful photos with his daughter, Fatima, at a clinic. After some time, Alizey shared a cryptic Instagram story aimed at Feroze and his family. Without naming anyone, she wrote, “When the kids are unwell, they leave them at my door and disappear.”

In a quick reply on Instagram, Feroze Khan shared a photo captioned, “Need attention? Should I make you a star?” The post went viral instantly, with fans arguing about the intentions behind the remarks.

This public dispute follows a prior custody agreement between Feroze and Alizey. As per the arrangement, their son Sultan stays with Feroze while their daughter Fatima resides with Alizey. Moreover, the agreement obligates Feroze to pay Rs. 75,000 monthly for Fatima’s expenses and to handle her educational and emergency costs. Moreover, both parents are allowed regular communication with their children through phone or video call.

While the exchange highlights the ongoing tussle between the former couple, many have questioned the appropriateness of posting private matters on social media.

