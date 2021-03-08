FF Meeting- A Messaging App Developed by 15 Years Old Pakistani Boy

Pakistan is full of talent and especially in the IT sector, the country has made huge footprints by having young talents like the late Arfa Karim and many others. Just recently, a 15-year-old, ninth-grader from Pakistan has developed a messaging App named FF Meeting which is just like WhatsApp.

Syed Nabeel Haider Jafri, the developer of FF Meeting claims that this app is even better than WhatsApp that has already won the hearts of people throughout the world by keeping them connected to loved ones.

FF Meeting- An app better than WhatsApp

This made in Pakistan app helps you to keep your chats and calls with loved ones encrypted. The app allows users to send the same messages to 500,000 people. The best thing about it is that the users can send heavy 5GB videos to their friends without even compromising on its quality. Another amazing thing is that a user can make a group with more than 200,000 people. The secret chat feature of this app allows users to have chat with people privately and it will disappear automatically after 5 to 10 minutes. isn’t it amazing?

Though all these features are enough to fill your appetite for a good messaging app, but it doesn’t end here. The App also has a wide variety of themes and some of them are for colour blinds as well so that they can also use the app easily. A user can also adjust the font of the chat according to his/her needs.

A channel feature of this app helps users to choose and enjoy the useful channels which are already created by the developer, Moreover, Users can also make channels of their own choice.

This amazing app is only available for Android users but Nabeel plans to launch it for iOS as well.

No doubt, its a great app and has come from a person whose family is not financially stable. The schooling of this 15 years old boy is also average but it proves that when there is a will there is a way.

