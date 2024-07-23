FIA Arrests Individual for Harassing Woman on Social Media

The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle in Rawalpindi has arrested a man involved in harassing a woman on social media. The suspect Imran Tahir was apprehended by FIA during a raid in Kasur. In this regard, an FIA spokesperson said that Imran was blackmailing a woman as he had compromising photos of her that he shared on WhatsApp as well. He not only threatened to publicize the images further but also demanded money from her. He even shared the images with her family members to increase pressure on her.

Authorities recovered the mobile phone used in the crime, which had incriminating evidence supporting the allegations against Imran Tahir.

The suspect has been taken into custody, and an investigation has begun. This arrest highlights the FIA’s efforts to tackle cybercrime and protect individuals from digital harassment and blackmail. The harassment and blackmail on social media significantly rose in recent times prompting authorities to take stringent measures.

Moreover, the FIA has been urging the public to report any instances of cyber harassment promptly. The victims are encouraged to come forward and report any digital crime without fear. This case serves as a reminder of the serious consequences of cyber harassment and the FIA’s dedication to addressing such offenses comprehensively.

