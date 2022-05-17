FIA arrests two people for spreading blasphemous content on social media

Spreading fake and offensive statements regarding a person or religion is very much common these days in all parts of the world. People want to spread that part of the story which is not public to gain attention and fake fame. As the use of social media platforms is increasing, the cybercrime is also on hype. Many times the news that is spread has actually no truth in it. Recently Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested two people in Lahore and Mandi Bahauddin for sharing and spreading blasphemous content about religion on social media platforms WhatsApp and Facebook.

The two men that are arrested are Muhammad Usama and Maisham Abbas. They are arrested under section 295-C which is use of insulting remarks against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), 295-B which is tarnishing of Holy Quran, 120-B that is the person is accountable to punishment for offense committed in Pakistan, 109 which is abetment and 34 that refers to acts committed by many people in continuance of common aim.

When the complaint got filed, FIA started the investigation and got hold of one person from Harbanspura, Lahore and the other from Mandi Bahauddin. They had got split and hid themselves in different places so that nobody could find them.

FIA and PTA have worked together last whole year to block and remove 167 accounts for uploading blasphemous and hate statements on social media. The rules set by the previous government for the punishment to those who will spread fake news was stopped by the next government. Freedom of speech must also have some controls. If the authorities will not have proper rules and strict punishments for the culprits, they will keep on spreading the blasphemous content on the social media platforms and will succeed in defaming the person and a religion.

