FIA Concludes Investigation on PTI’s Social Media Campaign Against Judges

Around a week ago, the Supreme Court Registrar wrote a letter to DG FIA (Federal Investigation Agency) to investigate the defamation of judges of the Supreme Court and their families. In response, FIA completed an inquiry today in relation to a malicious social media campaign started by followers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Tiger Force activists against the senior judges and their families.

A source within the FIA while talking to a news outlet said “We have identified a few accounts linked with Pa­kistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Tiger Force who were part of a malicious campaign against the judges of the highest court of the country.”

“One account shared an input against the families of the judges on the night of December 11 at around 11:36 pm of the night,” added the source.

He said: “The Facebook account holder, Umar Hayat, shared an old letter relating to the checking of judges of the Supreme Court and their families at international international/domestic airports and their departure.”

Surprisingly, the letter in question was issued on October 12, 2023, wherein the aviation division rendered specific instructions for airports to follow regarding honorable judges, as per the source. The source mentioned that a few TikTok reels, Instagram posts, and tweets were spread by social media activists from the PTI Tiger Force. They tried to create an impression among the general public that judges from the superior court needed extraordinary protocol at airports. Moreover, the official said that once the FIA got involved, the Cyber Wing of the agency substantiated the entire matter. “After analysis, and technical evaluation by the agency’s cyber wing, the accounts were identified, and individ­uals identified and now the next le­gal process is in process,” added the source.

Moreover, the source said that similar incidents targeting state security institutions have been identified by the agency on social media over the last year. However, no legal action could be taken because the activities were connected to fake accounts made by expatriates residing abroad.

“Most of the account holders had created fake accounts and were stationed outside Pakistan so they could not be brought to book,” insisted the source.

He further said that the report on the current matter will be sent to the Registrar of the Supreme Court, while the matter has already been communicated in writing to the office of the Director General.

