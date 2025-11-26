FIA Corruption Debate Intensifies as Lawmakers Uncover Alarming Extortion Accusations

The Senate Standing Committee on Interior erupted on Tuesday after senators unveiled explosive allegations that Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) employees demanded Rs 10 crore from the wife of a YouTuber’s brother, a claim that has reignited public anger and raised urgent questions about corruption inside one of Pakistan’s most critical law-enforcement bodies.

Meeting under the chairmanship of Senator Shahadat Awan, lawmakers confronted the FIA leadership over what they described as a “crisis of credibility”, with a surge in complaints, mounting corruption accusations, and a growing backlog of unresolved cases.

Interior Minister Talal Chaudhry and DG FIA (NCCIA) were in attendance.

A 10-crore bombshell: the allegation that shook the room

The most stunning moment came when Senator Palwasha Muhammad Zai Khan revealed that FIA officers allegedly asked a colleague for money “in the name of Mehdi Shah”, further adding:

Had the FIA not demanded ten crore rupees from the wife of a YouTuber’s brother, the true scale of officers robbing common people would not have come to light.

Senator Saifullah Abro intensified the pressure, alleging that an FIA official had amassed billions of rupees worth of property in a single year, demanding a transparent investigation into wealth accumulation within the agency.

Committee rejects sub-committee; demands immediate accountability

Some members proposed forming a sub-committee to identify those involved in extortion within the FIA. However, Chairman Awan disagreed, saying the priority was speed, not another layer of bureaucracy.

He directed the FIA to complete the investigation report immediately and present it to the Committee without delay, signaling a stricter parliamentary stance after months of public frustration.

FIA reports progress in Senator Falak Naz fraud case

Earlier in the session, the DG FIA briefed members on follow-up actions from the November 6 meeting. He confirmed that suspects involved in defrauding Senator Falak Naz Chitrali had been arrested.

But senators expressed alarm over what they called an “unprecedented surge” in pending NCCIA cases, warning that operational delays are eroding public trust.

As the Committee tightens its grip and lawmakers demand immediate answers, the FIA must confront a hard truth: the scandal has exposed deep-rooted vulnerabilities that can no longer be brushed aside. Parliamentary oversight, transparent investigations, and meaningful disciplinary action are now essential if the agency hopes to restore its integrity. Anything less risks cementing the public perception that corruption inside the FIA is not an exception but a pattern.

