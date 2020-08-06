FIA Cyber Crime Unit Investigates Online Eid animal Sellers

This Eid-ul-Azha, the government urged people to buy sacrificial animals online instead of going to the store, in order to keep the coronavirus situation under control. Nonetheless, soon after the conclusion of Eid-ul-Azha, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) of Pakistan appears to have opened a full fledged investigation for the web portal grievances reported.

Most of the grievances referred to meat not being shipped on time, or more sent later than reported. However, the meat distributed as reported was of poor quality or lower in quantity.

After getting hundreds of feedback we agreed to investigate the matter. The cybercrime unit of the FIA is able to conduct an inquiry into the allegations, and will take stern action against the culprits, says Official of FIA Cyber crime unit. .

By visiting the cattle markets that are set up within the region under strict COVID-19 SOPs, conciliatory creatures can well be accessed using the form. The document included images of the animals and other information about them, counting their size , weight, and sex.

The aim this year was to sit at home during the meaty festival, to avoid the spread of the virus. So, a possible alternative to this was to allow local businesses to supply the meat of sacrificial animals instead of going to the store and risk being poisoned. While a boom in online sales was reported, the services offered were very subpar and unsatisfactory.