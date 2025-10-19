A senior officer of the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing, Deputy Director Muhammad Usman, has been abducted from Islamabad. Police have launched an investigation after registering a case of kidnapping.

According to reports, Usman was serving as Deputy Director (Operations) at the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA). His wife, Rozina Usman, complained to the Shams Colony Police Station after being unable to contact him.

FIA Cybercrime Deputy Director Abducted from Islamabad

Rozina stated that her husband was investigating several sensitive cases and was living in Sector H-13, Islamabad, while she stayed in Lahore. She said that on October 14, four armed men entered their home and kidnapped him at gunpoint. When repeated attempts to reach him failed, she travelled from Lahore to Islamabad and filed the report.

Police have confirmed that a case has been registered under Section 365 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). Investigators are working to trace the suspects using the vehicle’s registration number captured from the scene. However, authorities said that no significant progress has been made so far in locating the missing officer.

Sources within the FIA revealed that the term “sensitive cases” mentioned by the officer’s wife may have been used to highlight the seriousness of the incident, but not all the cases he handled were of that nature. They clarified that Muhammad Usman was leading the Technical Team at NCCIA and also held an additional charge of operations.

The Technical Team is mainly responsible for cyber forensics and digital crime investigations. These include cases related to online betting networks, hacking, and financial fraud.

Authorities have assured that every effort is being made to recover the abducted officer safely. The case has raised concerns about the security of law enforcement officials working on cybercrime cases and the growing threats they face while investigating digital criminal networks in Pakistan.