FIA Cybercrime Wing Warns Against Hateful Posts on Social Media

Usama AnjumLast Updated: Jul 15, 2024
hateful

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is taking measures to counter hate speech and discrimination on social media platforms. In this regard, a cybercrime team of the FIA visited the Kohat division and warned against the uploading or sharing hateful posts and videos on social media. Such kinds of posts include targeting individuals or communities based on race, disability, religion, ethnicity, or gender.

Assistant Director of FIA, Fakhr e Alam, while talking to a media outlet said that three teams would be assigned to Hangu, Orakzai, and Kurram districts by the FIA headquarters. It is because these three areas are the most sensitive ones, particularly during the month of Muharram.

The official also highlighted a positive development in which combined and separate jirgas of Sunni and Shia community elders were being organized by the deputy commissioners of the areas. These meetings could promote dialogue and mutual understanding among the communities.

In addition, the FIA team asked the local elders to include all groups, sects, and stakeholders in efforts to mitigate hate speech to maintain peace during Muharram. They emphasized the significance of unity and cooperation among different communities to ensure a peaceful environment.

