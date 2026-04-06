FIA Deploys AI Powered Criminal Recognition System to Identify Criminals Who Change Their Appearance

The FIA deploys an AI-powered criminal recognition system that can visualize how a wanted suspect looks today, even if the last photograph on file is years old and the person has since changed their appearance.

The Technology Behind It

FIA Director General Dr. Usman Anwar has confirmed that the FIA has built an AI system designed to generate fresh visual representations of wanted criminals based on old photographs. The system uses AI tools to simulate how a person’s appearance may have changed over time, accounting for ageing, hair loss, beard growth, weight changes, and other physical transformations that criminals routinely exploit to evade recognition.

The DG was direct about the implication: under the new system, it will be “impossible” for criminals to hide their identity by changing their physical appearance. That is a significant claim and one backed by the underlying capability of modern AI facial modelling, which has advanced rapidly enough to make real-time appearance projection a credible law enforcement tool.

The Digital Red Book

The AI visualisation system is being integrated into an updated version of the FIA’s red book, the agency’s database of most wanted criminals, which is being overhauled into a comprehensive digital platform accessible to all relevant FIA officers as well as the general public.

Beyond the AI-generated appearance updates, the modernized red book will contain a significantly expanded profile for each listed individual. This includes details of family members and known associates, CNIC and passport numbers, registered cellular phone numbers, distinguishing physical marks, bank account details, information on filed FIRs, and the current status of court cases against them.

For human traffickers specifically, of whom 143 are currently listed across the FIA’s anti-human trafficking circles, the red book will also document modus operandi, known routes, areas of operation, and last known locations. This operational intelligence layer transforms the red book from a static wanted list into a living investigative resource.

Why Human Trafficking Is Central to This

Pakistan continues to grapple with a serious human smuggling problem, one that has claimed lives in high-profile boat capsizing incidents involving Pakistani migrants attempting to reach Europe through dangerous Mediterranean routes.

Dr. Anwar acknowledged this directly, stating that the FIA is taking strict measures to prevent such incidents, that the legal framework has been strengthened, and that a crackdown against human smugglers is ongoing.

Part of a Broader Digital Transformation

The AI criminal tracking system is one piece of a larger digital reform agenda the FIA is pursuing. The agency is replacing what DG Anwar described as “manual, fragmented processes” with integrated digital systems designed to enable real-time oversight, improve record integrity, and strengthen connectivity between agencies.

This includes the digitization of investigations, inspections, accountability mechanisms, and human resources processes, a shift toward what the DG termed ‘institutionalized e-governance’ within law enforcement. An internal accountability mechanism using digitized fact-finding inquiries and departmental proceedings is already operational and will be further strengthened.

FIA Deploys AI-Powered Criminal Recognition System: What It Means in Practice

For Pakistan’s law enforcement ecosystem, the FIA’s AI deployment represents a meaningful capability upgrade in a specific and important area. Wanted criminals who have evaded capture by altering their appearance, a common and historically effective tactic, face a significantly narrowed window of concealment if the system performs as described.

The public accessibility component of the updated red book adds a civilian intelligence dimension that conventional wanted lists have never fully exploited. When the public can access detailed, AI-updated profiles of wanted individuals, including associates, phone numbers, and operational patterns, the information network available to law enforcement expands considerably beyond the agency’s own personnel.

The effectiveness of the system will ultimately depend on the quality of the underlying photograph database, the accuracy of the AI modelling, and whether the red book is maintained with the consistency and rigour that makes it a reliable operational tool rather than an impressive announcement.

Pakistan has a history of impressive government technology announcements followed by incomplete execution. The red book’s public accessibility and real-time update capability are the features most worth watching; if they function as described, they represent a genuine innovation in how Pakistan’s federal law enforcement engages the public in criminal identification.