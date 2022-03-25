The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) cybercrime department has initiated an investigation into a social media campaign targeting the courts and Pakistan Army. According to sources familiar with the situation, the FIA initiated an investigation after obtaining orders from the interior minister. They further said,

The FIA cybercrime wing officials were summoned yesterday despite a public holiday. Pages spreading hatred and abusive content on social media are scrutinized.

FIA Initiates a Probe Over Social Media Campaign Against Army & Judiciary

The overall number of pages participating in the entire fiasco is being calculated, and those found involved in a social media campaign against the judiciary and Pakistan Army would face severe consequences. Furthermore, the sources said that Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice of a smear campaign being waged on social media against state institutions and their heads.

The prime minister, while chairing a meeting of party leaders, authorized the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to take action against those behind the campaign.

Sabir Hashmi, the man behind the smear campaign against Prime Minister Imran Khan, has been arrested. As per the sources, the premier received a report on the subject, and those behind the vilification campaign on social media using PTI images have been identified. The prime minister has directed the FIA to pursue legal action against anyone involved in the campaign.

