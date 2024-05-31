FIA Launches Investigation Following Imran Khan’s Social Media Post

Lately, a video was posted from PTI founder Imran Khan’s social media account showing the 1971 civil war and the role of Sheikh Mujeeb ur Rehman. It was criticized by many including Sindh information minister Sharjeel Memon, who urged FIA to launch an investigation into the matter. Well, in response, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Wing has initiated an inquiry regarding the controversial social media post.

It is pertinent to mention here that the video included the findings of the Hamoodur Rahman Commission Report. Sources within the FIA said that the social media team managing Imran Khan’s account posted the controversial video accompanied by a provocative quote,

“Every Pakistani should study the Hamoodur Rahman Commission Report and get to know who was the true traitor, General Yahya Khan or Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.”

The video apparently shifts the blame for the 1971 breakup of Pakistan on former General Yahya Khan and shows severe misconduct by the Pakistani military during the conflict. Moreover, the controversial video also included images of current civilian and military leaders, indicating their involvement in sabotaging the PTI’s mandate in recent general elections.

Besides, the source says that the agency seeks to question four senior PTI leaders regarding the tragic incident.

On the other hand, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan responded to the post on X, saying that it was not meant to target the military and should be seen in a “political context.”