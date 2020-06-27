FIA offers Anti-Theft services for mobile and laptops

Nayab Khan Last Updated: Jun 27, 2020
FIA

If your phone or laptop is hacked, contact FIA Cyber Crime Security Wing immediately. Once caught, the hackers will land three months in jail or pay a fine of PKR 50,000/- or worse, both. When such a circumstance happens, it is critical that you behave responsibly, and recognize your rights. 

Sadly things have taken a turn for the worse due to the global pandemic. During this time in Pakistan, instances of abuse and cyber bullying increased two folds. Cyber security has deliberately catched criminals and harassers to keep the world a little better. 

In addition to this, the Digital Rights Foundation is also working actively. They have a helpline that you can email or contact them. The FIA spokeswoman says,

“For anybody that calls in or reaches us via social media or email, we provide our services at no price. These include legal assistance, the Digital Assistance Desk, and mental health counseling. Our toll-free number will be available any day of the week over these three months, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and our behavioral health services will operate from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day”. 

 

