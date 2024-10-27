The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime Reporting Center recently raided an illegal call center located in Defence Phase II, Karachi. This call center was allegedly run by Abubakar, an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) from the Derakhshan police station, along with his associate, Umar Shah Bukhari. The call center reportedly engaged in fraud targeting foreign bank representatives and Canadian citizens, FIA officials revealed.

According to initial investigations, the call center operators made fraudulent calls designed to deceive unsuspecting foreigners. They used these calls to extract sensitive financial information, such as credit card details and bank account numbers, from their victims. Once obtained, they use this information for financial gain. The fraudulent scheme reportedly included selling the stolen data to various merchants, allowing the perpetrators to profit further.

FIA Raids Illegal Call Center in Karachi, Police Officer Involved in Cyber Fraud

During the raid, the FIA seized substantial evidence, including call equipment and devices that were integral to carrying out the scam. Investigators believe this evidence will be critical in uncovering the full extent of the fraudulent operations and holding those involved accountable.

The FIA has disclosed that ASI Abubakar and his accomplice played key roles in orchestrating this operation, utilizing their knowledge and resources to manipulate victims. The profits generated from these fraudulent activities reportedly amounted to a substantial sum, although there is a need to do further investigation to quantify the exact earnings.

This incident highlights the increasing sophistication of cybercrime and the need for ongoing vigilance and legal action against those involved in fraudulent activities. The FIA Cybercrime Center aims to crack down on such scams to protect citizens and preserve the integrity of financial systems. The investigation is ongoing, and further arrests may follow as more information comes to light.

