FIA Raids Islamabad Scam Center: Over Two Dozen Arrested, Foreign Nationals Involved

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), along with intelligence agencies, conducted a joint raid on a scam center located in Islamabad Sector F-11 on Saturday. The operation was spearheaded by the Cybercrime Cell of the FIA, resulting in the detention of over two dozen individuals, including several foreign nationals reportedly from a friendly country.

According to FIA sources, they suspected the call center of being involved in large-scale international fraud. Authorities had reportedly been aware of the center’s illegal activities for some time but waited for approval from higher officials before carrying out the raid. Despite the agency’s efforts, some foreign suspects managed to escape during the raid, adding to the controversy surrounding the operation.

What followed the raid, however, was a series of chaotic and mismanaged events. Videos circulating on social media captured young people storming the building and looting technical equipment that the FIA should have secured as evidence. Eyewitnesses reported that a large crowd had gathered outside the building, with many individuals forcing their way in to grab whatever they could find — including computers, monitors, and other hardware allegedly used in the scamming operations. The agency appeared unable to control the situation, leading to public outrage over the mishandling of the raid and loss of potential evidence.

Reports suggest that the scamming center primarily employed Pakistani staff to target victims from various countries. The fraud schemes often involved tricking people into sending money under false pretences, a practice that has become alarmingly common in such operations. The FIA moved the detained suspects to its office for further interrogation.

FIA officials confirmed the involvement of foreign nationals in the illegal activities when approached for comments. However, they remained tight-lipped about further details, despite repeated inquiries. This lack of transparency has raised questions about the investigation’s progress and the effectiveness of the agency’s handling of the situation.

The incident has also sparked broader concerns about the rise of scam centres operating within Pakistan and the challenges law enforcement faces in dismantling them. Experts believe such operations often involve complex international networks, making it difficult to trace the masterminds behind the schemes. The involvement of foreign nationals further complicates the legal and diplomatic dimensions of the case.

While the FIA’s efforts to crack down on cybercrime are commendable, the fallout from this raid highlights the urgent need for better planning and coordination during such high-stakes operations. Authorities must ensure that they properly secure evidence and prevent public interference to build a strong legal case against those involved.

Moving forward, authorities must address these operational gaps to avoid similar incidents and restore public confidence in their ability to combat cybercrime effectively. The raid in Sector F-11 is a stark reminder of the evolving nature of cybercriminal activity and the importance of staying ahead of those who exploit technology for unlawful gains.