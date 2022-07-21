FIA Starts Investigation As citizen swindled out of Rs342,000 in online fraud

According to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), a Karachi-based citizen, Muhammad Monis Rana, has been deceived of Rs342,000 in online investment fraud. The FIA Cyber Crime Wing lodged an FIR when the victim moved to a sessions court and started the investigation of the online fraud.

The Additional Sessions Judge-VIII (East), hearing an application filed by the citizen seeking directives for the FIA official to lodge an FIR on his complaint, had taken the agency to task over the slow-paced inquiry. He observed that the investigation into the alleged scam was launched in the month of March, but even after more than three months, it had not been completed yet.

The judge directed the agency to file a case and start the investigation. He further said,

“This may suggest failure on the part of FIA either due to inefficiency or some ulterior motive,”

The victim had filed the application under Section 22-A and B of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). The court directed the FIA to lodge the FIR against the alleged company, prominent YouTubers and social media influencers involved in the deceptive marketing and promotion of the fraudulent app through social media platforms.

According to the content of the FIR, the citizen said he was swindled out of Rs342,000 in the online investment fraud. He further said that he deposited varying amounts of money in a bank account titled “Siddiqui Mobiles” at a private bank. After contacting the firm via email, he came to know that it was registered, regulated and governed by the law of the Caribbean island of Saint Vincent. Moreover, there is not any physical existence or office in Pakistan.

Muzammil Ali, the owner of the account, and Mateen Awan, who allegedly promoted the app through social media platforms, and their unidentified accomplices have been named accused in the FIR.