FIA Summons Imran Riaz Khan & Asad Toor Over Anti-Judiciary Campaign

According to the latest reports, the FIA Cybercrime Wing has recently called Imran Riaz Khan and YouTuber Asad Toor over their alleged involvement in an online anti-judiciary campaign. FIA issued formal notices and directed both of them to appear on Feb 23. Imran Riaz Khan has to appear at the FIA office in Lahore. On the other hand, YouTuber Asad Toor is summoned to the FIA headquarters in Islamabad.

Imran Riaz Khan & Youtuber Asad Toor Alleged Of Anti-Judiciary Campaign

The FIA has taken this action in response to Imran Riaz and Asad Toor’s purported participation in activities considered damaging to the integrity and independence of the judiciary. Imran Riaz and Asad Toor are quite prominent YouTubers and social media influencers. They have been served with formal notices, signaling the seriousness with which the authorities consider the matter.

The law enforcement agencies also arrested the alleged culprit running a social media campaign against the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP). Sources claim that Rawalpindi-resident Abdul Wasay was arrested for directing a threatening campaign against Qazi Faez Isa, Chief Justice of Pakistan. According to the reports, he was engaged in a malicious campaign targeting the CJP on X (formerly Twitter). The campaign included direct threats and participated in character assassination on social media platforms.

In addition, the Supreme Court grumbled “unfortunate” criticism sought at it over a judgment ordering the release of a person accused of spreading proscribed religious literature. Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi and Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Tahir Ashrafi revealed in a press conference in Islamabad on February 6 that:

“The Supreme Court enunciated a decision regarding which lawyers and scholars were consulted. Belief in the finality of Prophethood is an issue concerning every Muslim. Some people tried to use it for political purposes.”

Supreme Court was requested to issue a clarification. According to them, the Punjab government should file a review petition against the said decision to avert any chaos.