FIA’s Crackdown on Cyber Crime Leads to Major Recoveries

The National Assembly was informed on Thursday that PKR 652.62 million were recovered while 17 fraudulent individuals were convicted who looted the public under various pretexts through online platforms, exploiting individuals by disguising their activities as legitimate services.

The Interior Ministry submitted details to the National Assembly, which further revealed it is a fact that fraudulent individuals and groups exploit the public through online platforms under various pretexts. The FIA Cyber Crime Wing (CCW) is actively pursuing individuals involved in online fraud through collaboration with relevant stakeholders. CCW-FIA in 2024 registered 13722 enquiries, arrested 1212 accused, and registered 832 cases.

FIA's Crackdown on Online Scams Sees Over 13,000 Enquiries Registered

The details further revealed that the government of Pakistan, in collaboration with law enforcement agencies and financial institutions, has implemented several measures to raise awareness and provide effective reporting mechanisms for online scams. The FIA Cyber Crime Wing conducts awareness campaigns across multiple social media platforms. Workshops and seminars are organized in universities and public forums to educate citizens about online fraud. Multiple reporting mechanisms are available for the public, including an online portal, postal complaint submission, and in-person reporting at FIA Cyber Crime Reporting Centers.

Experts have emphasized the need for continuous digital literacy initiatives to stay ahead of evolving cybercrime tactics. They stress that while enforcement and arrests are critical, empowering citizens with the knowledge to identify and report suspicious activities is equally important. In light of the increasing sophistication of online scams, collaboration between the government, tech companies, and the public remains essential to building a secure digital environment in Pakistan.

