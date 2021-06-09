Fibre to the Home (FTTH) Upgrades its Infrastructure For Better Services

All round the world are provided via the Fibre to the Home (FTTH) which is a fast and reliable network. In Karachi a local multimedia company has announced that to enhance internet speed and improve customer experience in telephone and TV services, it will upgrade its telecommunication infrastructure in 20 major cities by deploying Fibre to the Home (FTTH) platform and blockchain technology.

“This (FTTH) provides dedicated internet connections to each and every (household and business) customer. It is used to boost internet speed for consumers,” IT expert Noman Said told The Express Tribune.

Internet service providers (ISPs) working on older cables provide distributed internet connections unlike the dedicated ones on FTTH. “They (old technology) lack bandwidth and speed,” said Said, who is also the CEO of SI Global Solutions.

For high-speed internet speed, fibre is the main ingredient which the old cable lacks. At the present in Pakistan out of eight, four to five ISPs, are already using FTTH technology.

“WorldCall Telecom Limited (WTL) has entered into a business collaboration agreement with Tufa Telecommunications…targeting Fibre to the Home (FTTH) service rollout across Pakistan,” Company Secretary Muhammad Zaki Munawar said.

In a notification to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday, he said that, “Existing subscribers of the company would be offered an upgrade to the FTTH platform on initial deployment at a nominal cost.”

Seamless broadband will be available after this collaboration by fully making use of the existing fibre optic network. “This business endeavour also aims to provide a major boost to proliferation of affordable broadband services for all segments of society.”

Across 20 major cities, infrastructure of more than 1,850 kilometers is provided by WTL giving access the market of almost 3 million households for subscriber acquisition.

With the state-of-art technology the company plans to secure all subscriber operations, which will open additional avenues for its subscribers. For all stakeholders’ transparency in the delivery of services and transparency in subscriber management, will be further augmented by Blockchain architecture.

Said, however, said, “The area (1,850 kilometres) covered by the company, after laying underground fibre optic line, was quite low considering the huge size of major cities and the country.” He suggested that “A mechanism should be established to help technology customers get exactly what service providing companies claim to offer. At present, there is no check and balance on the technology services for end-users. Customers are charged higher amount and offered less services. There should be a rule in Pakistan that all the wires should be laid underground. Aerial wires are risky, especially when it is raining. They have already caused a number of accidents.”

“The new acquirer of the company may re-invest and re-establish it similar to its good days,” he said.

