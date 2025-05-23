Field Marshal Asim Munir Meets Bilal Bin Saqib to Discuss Role of Crypto and AI in Pakistan’s Future

When all countries are progressing in the field of IT and Telecom, Pakistan is also taking big steps toward a digital future. In a high-level meeting at General Headquarters (GHQ), Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir met with Bilal Bin Saqib, the CEO of the Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC), to discuss the role of Crypto and AI in Pakistan’s Future. In the meeting, they also discussed how blockchain, cryptocurrency, and AI can help build a strong digital economy, and especially how these technologies can benefit Pakistan’s youth.

Bilal Bin Saqib said, “The Pakistan Crypto Council exists because our youth demand a seat at the global tech table. We are building for a generation that sees digital finance, decentralisation, and AI not as threats, but as opportunities to lead, innovate, and uplift the nation.”

During the meeting, Bilal shared updates on the progress made by the PCC. He spoke about key partnerships, including meetings with global leaders such as Changpeng Zhao, the founder of Binance. He also highlighted the PCC’s work with international regulators, its focus on training young talent, and its goal to make Pakistan a global tech leader.

In line with this vision, the Ministry of Finance announced a major policy update. The government has approved the creation of the Pakistan Digital Assets Authority (PDAA). This new body will regulate digital assets, including cryptocurrencies. It will also help Pakistan grow its virtual asset economy.

Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb stated, “Pakistan stands at the threshold of a digital transformation. With the establishment of the Pakistan Digital Assets Authority (PDAA), we are committed to creating a secure, innovative, and inclusive ecosystem for virtual assets. Our vision is to position Pakistan as a regional leader in blockchain regulation, digital finance, and responsible innovation that empowers our youth and attracts global investment.”

The PDAA has several key roles:

Regulate Pakistan’s $300 billion informal crypto market.

Oversee the tokenisation of government assets and debt.

Create legal clarity for investors.

Support Bitcoin mining using surplus electricity.

Promote responsible blockchain innovation.

Pakistan also plans to use some of its extra electricity to power Bitcoin mining farms and AI data centres. This could make Pakistan a major digital hub in the region.

These changes come just ahead of a major international event. Bilal Bin Saqib is heading to the Bitcoin 2025 Conference in Las Vegas, where he will speak alongside top crypto and AI leaders. The event will include high-profile figures such as U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance, Michael Saylor of MicroStrategy, and members of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.

Bilal said this is just the beginning. “With the support of national leadership, we are now moving decisively,” Saqib added. Pakistan’s youth are not just future participants—they are today’s drivers of change. Our mission is to give them the tools, education, and platforms to lead globally.”

Pakistan already has over 50 million crypto users. It ranks in the top 5 countries worldwide for crypto adoption. About 70% of its population is under 30. Every year, over 50,000 new IT graduates enter the job market.

With this young and tech-savvy population, Pakistan has a real chance to become a leader in digital finance and innovation.

