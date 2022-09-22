FIFA 23 Soundtrack: Artists, Songs & Music Revealed

FIFA 23 Soundtrack

Everyone knows that FIFA is one of the football games that is loved by people from all over the world. FIFA Fans are crazy about this game and are anxiously waiting for the upcoming FIFA 23. Recently, the massive FIFA 23 soundtrack got unveiled, featuring a global selection of artists to evoke the worldwide love of the football game.

Here Are Details Regarding The FIFA 23 Soundtrack

No doubt, there is a truly global flavor this time with tracks from artists hailing from all over the world. You can say 34 different countries to be exact. There is a total of 109 songs to listen to throughout the game.  FIFA 23 will actually have two separate soundtracks:

  1. One to accompany the game generally
  2. Others are tailored specifically for Volta mode

The FIFA 23 soundtrack includes 57 tracks, with a brilliant blend of genres, including deep house, electronica, rap, and rock, among others. Let’s have a look at the lists:

Artist

Song

Country

Alewya

Jagna

Saudi Arabia / UK

Ark Woods

First Flight To Mars

USA

Bad Bunny, Bomba, Estereo

Ojitos Lindos

Puerto Rico / Colombia

Badshah, J Balvin, Tainy

Voodoo

Puerto Rico / Colombia / India

Bakermat

Madan (King)

Netherlands

Bianca Costa

Ounana

France / Brazil

Biig Piig

FUN

UK

blackwave ft. Abhi the Nomad

a-okay

Belgium / India

Bru-C

Playground

UK

Chappaqua Wrestling

Full Round Table

UK

Crooked Colours

Feel It

Australia

Danger Mouse & Black Thought (ft. Michael Kiwanuka)

Aquamarine

UK / USA

Daniela Lalita

Tenia Razon

Peru / USA

FKA twigs ft Shygirl

Papi Bones

UK

Flume ft. Caroline Polachek

Sirens

Australia / USA

George FitzGerald

Passed Tense (ft. Panda Bear)

UK

Gorillaz

New Song

UK

Greentea Peng

Stuck in the Middle

UK

Haich Ber Na

So Sick of Me

UK

Hak Baker

Bricks in the Wall

UK

Harry Stone

Daydreaming

UK

Hayden James & Cassian ft. Elderbrook

On Your Own

Australia / UK

James BKS ft The Big Hash

High Level

France / South Africa

Labrinth

Lift Off

UK

Lane 8 ft. Arctic Lake

All I Want

UK / USA

Loyle Carner

New Song

UK

M.I.A.

Beep

UK

MILKBLOOD

Disco Closure

USA

moa moa

Drive

UK

Muddy Monk

Smthng

Switzerland

Nathan Day

Hello Alien

UK

Nia Archives

Forbidden Feelingz

UK

Niko B

Rip in Jeans

UK

ODESZA

Behind the Sun

USA

Phantoms ft Big Wild

Firepit

USA

Pheelz ft. BNXN

Finesse

Nigeria

Phoenix

Tonight ft. Ezra Koenig

France / USA

PONGO

Kuzola

Angola

ROLE MODEL

forever&more

USA

ROSALIA

SAOKO

Spain

Rose Gray

Prettier Than You

UK

Sampa The Great ft. Anjelique Kidjo

Let Me Be Great

Zambia, Australia, Benin

San Holo

All the Highs

Netherlands

Sea Girls

Falling Apart

UK

SOFY

Big Talk

UK

Stromae

Fils de joie

Belgium

The Knocks ft. Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

Walking on Water

UK / USA

Truenio, Victor Heredia

TIERRA ZANTA

Argentina

Tseba ft. Electric Fields

Must Be Love

Australia

Venice

Can’t Sleep

USA

Willow Kayne

White City

UK

Wings of Desire

Choose a Life

UK

Yeah, Yeah, Yeahs ft. Perfume Genius

Spitting off the Edge of the World

USA

Young Fathers

Rice

UK

On the other hand, the FIFA 23 Volta soundtrack features more grime, hip-hop, and electronic music across 52 tracks. Check it out down below:

Artist

Song

Country

Baby Tate

Pedi

USA

Bad Boy Timz ft. Olamide

Skelele

Nigeria

Bonobo ft. O’Flynn

Otomo

USA / UK

Central Cee

Obsessed with You

UK

Chase & Status ft. Takura

Don’t Be Scared

UK / Zimbabwe

Curtis Richa

Work It Out

USA

Dapz on the Map

Give Thanks

UK

Denzel Curry ft. Slowthai

Zatoichi

UK / USA

Disclosure, RAYE

Waterfall

UK

Doss

Look

USA

Edd

Mama Used to Say

Malta

Effy

Not Yours

UK

Eunique

Man nennt mich

Germany

Gardna ft. MC Spyda & Selecta J-Man

Disturb Them

UK

Gorgon City, DRAMA

You’ve Done Enough

UK / USA

Graham Lake ft. Avelino

Run em Down

Sweden

IDK & Kaytranada ft. Denzel Curry

Dog Food

USA

Jack Harlow

Nail Tech

USA

James BKS ft. The Big Hash

High Level

France / South Africa

Joy Club & TIEKS

Lifted

UK / USA

Koffee

Pull Up

Jamaica / UK

Kojey Radical ft. Knucks

Payback

UK

Kungs with The Knocks

People

France / USA

LODATO & Janice Robinson

Dreamer

USA

Lous & The Yakuza

Kise

Congo / Belgium

Luud ft. Dear Sunday

Wanna Stay

Australia

LYAM ft. Wiki

THE REAPERS

UK / USA

Mall Grab ft. Novelist, D Double E

Times Change

Australia / UK

Manga Saint Hilare, Jelani Blackman

Maybe Not

UK

Michael Calfan & Leo Stannard

Better

France / UK

Moksi, Diede

T.T.Y.N

Netherlands

Monty & Visages ft. PAV4N & Strategy

Hardware

France / India / UK

Nas

40-16 Building

USA

Nightmares on Wax ft. OSHUN

Breathe In

UK / USA

P Money x Whiney

Sorry I’m Not Sorry

UK

Piers James

Showbiz

UK

Quevedo, Linton

Ahora y Siempre

USA

Regents

Heritage

UK

Remi Wolf

Quiet on Set

USA

Ruckspin X Eliza Legzdina

Leader of the Pack

UK

sadeyes, Lil Xtra, nothing, nowhere

i’m not ok

USA

seeyousoon

Fix Your Face

USA

Seun Kuti & Black Thought

Ku Ku Kee Mee (Remix) ft. Akala

Nigeria / USA

Shenseea

RUN RUN

Jamaica

Silvana Imam ft. Jaqe

Hela Vagen Upp

Sweden / Lithuania

Smoke DZA, Girl Talk

Season

USA

Tassia Zappia

I’m Gon’ Get You

Italy / Australia

Watch The Ride x Emz

READY4DEM

UK

WhO

Sunshine

UK

Young Franco ft. Jay Prince, Scrufizzer, Close Counters

Rollout

UK / Australia

yune pinku

DC Rot

UK / Malaysia

