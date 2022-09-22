FIFA 23 Soundtrack: Artists, Songs & Music Revealed
Here Are Details Regarding The FIFA 23 Soundtrack
No doubt, there is a truly global flavor this time with tracks from artists hailing from all over the world. You can say 34 different countries to be exact. There is a total of 109 songs to listen to throughout the game. FIFA 23 will actually have two separate soundtracks:
- One to accompany the game generally
- Others are tailored specifically for Volta mode
The FIFA 23 soundtrack includes 57 tracks, with a brilliant blend of genres, including deep house, electronica, rap, and rock, among others. Let’s have a look at the lists:
|
Artist
|
Song
|
Country
|
Alewya
|
Jagna
|
Saudi Arabia / UK
|
Ark Woods
|
First Flight To Mars
|
USA
|
Bad Bunny, Bomba, Estereo
|
Ojitos Lindos
|
Puerto Rico / Colombia
|
Badshah, J Balvin, Tainy
|
Voodoo
|
Puerto Rico / Colombia / India
|
Bakermat
|
Madan (King)
|
Netherlands
|
Bianca Costa
|
Ounana
|
France / Brazil
|
Biig Piig
|
FUN
|
UK
|
blackwave ft. Abhi the Nomad
|
a-okay
|
Belgium / India
|
Bru-C
|
Playground
|
UK
|
Chappaqua Wrestling
|
Full Round Table
|
UK
|
Crooked Colours
|
Feel It
|
Australia
|
Danger Mouse & Black Thought (ft. Michael Kiwanuka)
|
Aquamarine
|
UK / USA
|
Daniela Lalita
|
Tenia Razon
|
Peru / USA
|
FKA twigs ft Shygirl
|
Papi Bones
|
UK
|
Flume ft. Caroline Polachek
|
Sirens
|
Australia / USA
|
George FitzGerald
|
Passed Tense (ft. Panda Bear)
|
UK
|
Gorillaz
|
New Song
|
UK
|
Greentea Peng
|
Stuck in the Middle
|
UK
|
Haich Ber Na
|
So Sick of Me
|
UK
|
Hak Baker
|
Bricks in the Wall
|
UK
|
Harry Stone
|
Daydreaming
|
UK
|
Hayden James & Cassian ft. Elderbrook
|
On Your Own
|
Australia / UK
|
James BKS ft The Big Hash
|
High Level
|
France / South Africa
|
Labrinth
|
Lift Off
|
UK
|
Lane 8 ft. Arctic Lake
|
All I Want
|
UK / USA
|
Loyle Carner
|
New Song
|
UK
|
M.I.A.
|
Beep
|
UK
|
MILKBLOOD
|
Disco Closure
|
USA
|
moa moa
|
Drive
|
UK
|
Muddy Monk
|
Smthng
|
Switzerland
|
Nathan Day
|
Hello Alien
|
UK
|
Nia Archives
|
Forbidden Feelingz
|
UK
|
Niko B
|
Rip in Jeans
|
UK
|
ODESZA
|
Behind the Sun
|
USA
|
Phantoms ft Big Wild
|
Firepit
|
USA
|
Pheelz ft. BNXN
|
Finesse
|
Nigeria
|
Phoenix
|
Tonight ft. Ezra Koenig
|
France / USA
|
PONGO
|
Kuzola
|
Angola
|
ROLE MODEL
|
forever&more
|
USA
|
ROSALIA
|
SAOKO
|
Spain
|
Rose Gray
|
Prettier Than You
|
UK
|
Sampa The Great ft. Anjelique Kidjo
|
Let Me Be Great
|
Zambia, Australia, Benin
|
San Holo
|
All the Highs
|
Netherlands
|
Sea Girls
|
Falling Apart
|
UK
|
SOFY
|
Big Talk
|
UK
|
Stromae
|
Fils de joie
|
Belgium
|
The Knocks ft. Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
|
Walking on Water
|
UK / USA
|
Truenio, Victor Heredia
|
TIERRA ZANTA
|
Argentina
|
Tseba ft. Electric Fields
|
Must Be Love
|
Australia
|
Venice
|
Can’t Sleep
|
USA
|
Willow Kayne
|
White City
|
UK
|
Wings of Desire
|
Choose a Life
|
UK
|
Yeah, Yeah, Yeahs ft. Perfume Genius
|
Spitting off the Edge of the World
|
USA
|
Young Fathers
|
Rice
|
UK
On the other hand, the FIFA 23 Volta soundtrack features more grime, hip-hop, and electronic music across 52 tracks. Check it out down below:
|
Artist
|
Song
|
Country
|
Baby Tate
|
Pedi
|
USA
|
Bad Boy Timz ft. Olamide
|
Skelele
|
Nigeria
|
Bonobo ft. O’Flynn
|
Otomo
|
USA / UK
|
Central Cee
|
Obsessed with You
|
UK
|
Chase & Status ft. Takura
|
Don’t Be Scared
|
UK / Zimbabwe
|
Curtis Richa
|
Work It Out
|
USA
|
Dapz on the Map
|
Give Thanks
|
UK
|
Denzel Curry ft. Slowthai
|
Zatoichi
|
UK / USA
|
Disclosure, RAYE
|
Waterfall
|
UK
|
Doss
|
Look
|
USA
|
Edd
|
Mama Used to Say
|
Malta
|
Effy
|
Not Yours
|
UK
|
Eunique
|
Man nennt mich
|
Germany
|
Gardna ft. MC Spyda & Selecta J-Man
|
Disturb Them
|
UK
|
Gorgon City, DRAMA
|
You’ve Done Enough
|
UK / USA
|
Graham Lake ft. Avelino
|
Run em Down
|
Sweden
|
IDK & Kaytranada ft. Denzel Curry
|
Dog Food
|
USA
|
Jack Harlow
|
Nail Tech
|
USA
|
James BKS ft. The Big Hash
|
High Level
|
France / South Africa
|
Joy Club & TIEKS
|
Lifted
|
UK / USA
|
Koffee
|
Pull Up
|
Jamaica / UK
|
Kojey Radical ft. Knucks
|
Payback
|
UK
|
Kungs with The Knocks
|
People
|
France / USA
|
LODATO & Janice Robinson
|
Dreamer
|
USA
|
Lous & The Yakuza
|
Kise
|
Congo / Belgium
|
Luud ft. Dear Sunday
|
Wanna Stay
|
Australia
|
LYAM ft. Wiki
|
THE REAPERS
|
UK / USA
|
Mall Grab ft. Novelist, D Double E
|
Times Change
|
Australia / UK
|
Manga Saint Hilare, Jelani Blackman
|
Maybe Not
|
UK
|
Michael Calfan & Leo Stannard
|
Better
|
France / UK
|
Moksi, Diede
|
T.T.Y.N
|
Netherlands
|
Monty & Visages ft. PAV4N & Strategy
|
Hardware
|
France / India / UK
|
Nas
|
40-16 Building
|
USA
|
Nightmares on Wax ft. OSHUN
|
Breathe In
|
UK / USA
|
P Money x Whiney
|
Sorry I’m Not Sorry
|
UK
|
Piers James
|
Showbiz
|
UK
|
Quevedo, Linton
|
Ahora y Siempre
|
USA
|
Regents
|
Heritage
|
UK
|
Remi Wolf
|
Quiet on Set
|
USA
|
Ruckspin X Eliza Legzdina
|
Leader of the Pack
|
UK
|
sadeyes, Lil Xtra, nothing, nowhere
|
i’m not ok
|
USA
|
seeyousoon
|
Fix Your Face
|
USA
|
Seun Kuti & Black Thought
|
Ku Ku Kee Mee (Remix) ft. Akala
|
Nigeria / USA
|
Shenseea
|
RUN RUN
|
Jamaica
|
Silvana Imam ft. Jaqe
|
Hela Vagen Upp
|
Sweden / Lithuania
|
Smoke DZA, Girl Talk
|
Season
|
USA
|
Tassia Zappia
|
I’m Gon’ Get You
|
Italy / Australia
|
Watch The Ride x Emz
|
READY4DEM
|
UK
|
WhO
|
Sunshine
|
UK
|
Young Franco ft. Jay Prince, Scrufizzer, Close Counters
|
Rollout
|
UK / Australia
|
yune pinku
|
DC Rot
|
UK / Malaysia
Also See: A Class Action Suit Filed Against Meta Over Illegal Collection of User Data (phoneworld.com.pk)