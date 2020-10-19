



Recently, Google has added a new ‘hum to search’ feature to its search tools that will help you to figure out the song that’s got stuck in your head and you don’t know the name. With the help of machine learning techniques, you will be able to identify it.

The new feature is now available for all the users across the globe. Both iOS and Android users are able to use the feature, just ask Google “What’s the song” or tap the newly added “search a song” button, and then hum your earworm.

Figure Out the Song with Google’s Hum to Search

Google will display the results based on how likely a match it thinks it is, then you will be able to tap results to listen to it. The feature is working with the help of machine learning models to “transform the audio into a number-based sequence representing the song’s melody,” that it is comparing to existing songs.

According to the company, that it trains these models on “a variety of sources, including humans singing, whistling or humming, as well as studio recordings,”