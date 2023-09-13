A famous filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, in collaboration with Google Arts & Culture, and the British Council, launched Pakistan’s first digital Museum of Food. It is a digital hub featuring the country’s diverse culinary landscape.

The digital hub positioned itself as the “largest and most comprehensive exploration of Pakistani cuisine online.” It will feature over 9,000 images, along with videos, stories and recipes that capture the culinary tapestry of Pakistan.

Filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy Launches Pakistan’s First Digital Museum of Food

The project aims to “preserve and celebrate the culture and heritage of Pakistani food.

“Pakistan’s culinary heritage is an intrinsic part of the country’s cultural identity. But with the passing of generations and the challenges brought about by climate change, certain domestic practices and traditional recipes are at high risk of being lost,” Project Director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy said.

Sharmeen and her team together with Google Arts & Culture travelled through different regions. They travelled from Gwadar to Multan as well as Hunza in northern Pakistan.

The crew examined how Pakistan’s terrain and regional topography mould the nation’s distinct eating patterns.

Amit Sood, the Director and founder of Google Arts & Culture added. “We’re thrilled to unveil our latest exhibition on Google Arts & Culture dedicated to the vibrant flavours and rich culture of Pakistan. From the mountains of the north to the bazaars of the south, Pakistan is a land of diverse landscapes and traditions, all of which are reflected in its cuisine.”

Director of Arts Pakistan at the British Council Laila Jamil said. “Food cultures give us insights into people’s customs, agricultural traditions, climatic conditions and their flora and fauna. “They also have a direct impact on our health, the health of our planet and our understanding of self.”