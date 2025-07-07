Final Fantasy IX Remake Could Be Canceled—Here’s What We Know

On what should have been a triumphant day for fans of Final Fantasy IX, the 25th anniversary of the beloved PlayStation RPG has arrived with more questions than answers. Despite ongoing celebrations from Square Enix where it was released, including special artwork, merchandise, and nostalgic videos, fans showed disappointment at the absence of a remake announcement.

Trusted Insider Suggests Project May Be on the Chopping Block

According to a well-known leaker and gaming podcast host, NateTheHate, the development of the Final Fantasy IX remake may be in serious jeopardy.

As of last check it remains in development, to my knowledge; but I need to do a fresh check and see what a more current status is, as I did hear a month or so ago that it was in trouble and possibly cancelled.

This statement casts a shadow over fans’ long-standing hopes. Nate’s reputation for accuracy in the past adds credibility to the claim, although he emphasized that the project hadn’t been definitively shelved as of his last update.

The Long History of the Final Fantasy IX Remake Rumors

Rumblings of a Final Fantasy IX remake stretch back to 2021, when an infamous Nvidia GeForce Now database leak listed several unreleased titles, including this one. That leak has since proven accurate for several games, such as Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles, which was officially unveiled earlier this year, lending weight to the assumption that a remake was at least in development at some point.

Adding to the optimism was Square Enix’s recent remake strategy. Titles like Final Fantasy VII Remake and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth have not only modernized beloved entries but have also been commercially successful and critically acclaimed. Naturally, fans believed FFIX often hailed as the most heartfelt and classically “fantasy” game in the series was next in line.

Square Enix Remains Silent

Despite the anticipation of the Final Fantasy IX remake, Square Enix has never confirmed or denied the rumors.

This silence only intensifies concern. Industry watchers point out that Square Enix has been undergoing internal restructuring, following disappointing sales reports earlier in 2025 and a renewed focus on “high-quality, multiplatform titles”. Some speculate that resources may have been reallocated, putting projects like the FFIX remake at risk.

Looking Forward: Is All Hope Lost?

While NateTheHate’s update suggests the Final Fantasy IX remake may be in trouble, it’s important to note that he did not confirm its cancellation. Development struggles and internal delays are common in the gaming industry, especially for high-profile remakes requiring large budgets and creative teams.

The current ambiguity leaves the door open for a future reveal, perhaps during one of Square Enix’s upcoming seasonal showcases or a major gaming event like The Game Awards in December.