Final Fantasy XVI PC Release Set for September 2024 with Full DLC Support

Square Enix has officially announced the release date for the PC version of Final Fantasy XVI, set for September 17th, 2024. This eagerly anticipated release follows the game’s initial launch on the PlayStation 5 in June 2023. The PS5 version was met with positive reviews, and its success was further bolstered by the release of two DLC chapters: *Echoes of the Fallen* in December 2023 and *The Rising Tide* in April 2024.

Fans of the series can now preorder *Final Fantasy XVI* on both Steam and the Epic Games Store. For those who want the full experience, complete editions that include both DLC chapters are also available for preorder. In addition to preordering, players can try out a demo version of the game on both platforms. Notably, any progress made in the demo, particularly in the opening section of the game, will seamlessly transfer to the full version once purchased, allowing players to continue their adventure without starting over.

Since the game’s initial release on PS5, Square Enix has been diligent in improving the gameplay experience. They have rolled out several updates to address bugs and enhance the overall quality of life for players. One significant addition is the “quick complete” feature, which allows players to swiftly return to quest givers after completing missions, streamlining the gameplay experience and making it more user-friendly.

Fans have eagerly anticipated the journey of bringing *Final Fantasy XVI* to PC since producer Naoki Yoshida hinted at the possibility of a PC port in September 2023. Yoshida’s announcement generated significant excitement among PC gamers who had been waiting for their chance to dive into the latest instalment of the legendary *Final Fantasy* series. The long wait is now coming to an end, and PC players will soon be able to immerse themselves in the richly detailed world, compelling story, and dynamic combat that *Final Fantasy XVI* offers.

The PC version will include all the enhancements and updates, ensuring that players on this platform will have the most polished experience possible. With its captivating narrative, stunning visuals, and refined gameplay mechanics, *Final Fantasy XVI* will be a major highlight in the RPG genre for PC gamers this year. Whether you’re a longtime fan of the series or new to the franchise, this release promises an adventure worth embarking on.

