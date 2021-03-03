Finally, Google Roll Out Updates for iOS Apps

Google has not kept up-to-date many of its iOS apps after November 2020, now users are receiving the error notification “this app is outdated” when signing into a Gmail account. Fortunately, this iOS apps issue is going to resolve now. Google has released updates for the Gmail account for iOS users as well as other apps Meet Calendar, Docs, Tasks, and sheets updates. These updates will support apps on iOS 14 and also will fix the minor bug.

After Three Months Google Roll Out Updates for iOS App

After November, some of Google apps have not been updated for iOS users. Due to Apple’s recent App Store privacy labels, Google has stopped upgrading iOS applications. Apple set the policy on 8th December 2020 as it is mandatory for the developers to disclose the details of how they collect and manage user data in their app databases that can be linked to the user’s identity. For Gmail, this information includes purchases, location, contact info, usage information, search history, and some other data.

Facebook received criticism after posting their App Privacy Label that’s why Google has avoided posting App privacy labels for iOS apps. Last month, Google rejected all rumours and said that the company is going to release updates for iOS apps within few weeks. Several of the iOS out-dated applications have started to send warning messages to users as Gmail sent a notification to iPhone users earlier this month that the Gmail app is outdated.

Notification received, “Update this app, the version you are using doesn’t have the recent security updates to keep you protected. ‘Continue’ if you understand this.”

It has been around three months that Gmail and other iOS apps received an update; several other Google applications still need to be updated. However, Google has sent a message by updating one of its most popular iOS apps which means it doesn’t avoid the Apple App Store Privacy Labels and has continued upgrading to its iOS apps.

