Finally! Facebook Messenger’s Encrypted Chats Are Getting Better

Advertisement

We all know that all social media Apps like WhatsApp, Signal, and other messaging apps come with End-to-End Encryption features nowadays. Facebook Messenger is also one of them. It also supports end-to-end encryption however, in its case, the encrypted chats lagged behind normal Messenger chats in features and availability. The good piece of information is that the service is now improving Facebook Messenger’s Encrypted Chats.

Advertisement

Facebook Messenger’s Encrypted Chats Improved With New Features

If you are a Fb Messenger user, you know that the App allows you to create an end-to-end encrypted conversation with someone by creating a “secret” conversation. However, the fact is that the app has been slowly pushing its otherwise plain text regular chats into the encrypted side as well. Reports claim that the social media giant is expanding testing of “default” end-to-end encrypted conversations. The good part is that you might already see a number of your chats get encrypted on their own. If not, don’t worry. Obviously, it will not happen to everyone at the same time, however, it’s happening eventually. So keep calm.

The best part is that End-to-end encrypted Messenger chats are also gaining support for chat themes, reactions, active status, and link previews. Furthermore, Android users will also see chat bubbles for these conversations now. Cutting it short, these will now work just like how current, unencrypted chats work. The basic goal is to eventually make all Messenger chats end-to-end encrypted.

Advertisement

Let me tell you that the problem with end-to-end encryption is actually it has historically proved tricky to do in a multi-device manner. The secret conversations that are currently supported on Messenger have not been accessible from multiple devices, nor from the desktop web version of Facebook if we take a look at its history. They are only accessible from the device they were created from. So, for a wider encryption rollout, Facebook seems to figure something out. Just wait and see how this pans out over the course of this year. Stay tuned!

Also Read: The Unreal Engine 5 Demo Is So Photorealistic, Gamers Think It’s Real Life – PhoneWorld