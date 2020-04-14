Instagram has finally rolled out direct messaging for the desktop website. A month ago, the Facebook-owned company was testing the feature and now finally, it is all set to work successfully. Other than that, introducing access to direct messages on the Web, yesterday we also informed our readers that the company has brought support for ‘Instagram Live’ on the desktop that is verified by several reports.

Finally, Instagram Brings Direct Messages to Web

Instagram has announced the development on Twitter after the successful testing of the feature for desktop browsers since January. It says “send Instagram Direct messages on desktop, no matter where they are in the world,” It shows that the feature has rolled out globally for every user.

*Sliding into your DMs* Now you can get and send Instagram Direct messages on desktop, no matter where you are in the world 👍 pic.twitter.com/CT2SwuxHTv — Instagram (@instagram) April 10, 2020

You will not find any major changes in the direct messages feature on the Instagram web from that of the mobile app. You will see the option for direct messages on the top right corner of the screen. You will notice that the chat window looks similar to the user interface as we found in the mobile application along with the emoji keyboard and the option to share photos and videos.

Recommended Reading: Instagram Live Now Can Be Watched on Web