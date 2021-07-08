Finally, Microsoft Roll-Out a Windows 10 Patch to Fix Critical Security Bug

A Windows emergency patch has been released by Microsoft to fix a critical bug in the service of the Windows Print Spooler. After the accidental release of the proof-of-concept code (PoC), the flaw, known as PrintNightmare, was exposed last week. Microsoft has released out-of-band security patches to fix a vulnerability, which it considers serious because attackers can remotely execute code on affected computers with system-level access.

Microsoft has been pressured to make updates for Windows Server 2019, Windows Server 2012 R2, Windows Server 2008, Windows 8.1, Windows RT 8.1, and other supported Windows 10 versions as the Print Spooler service is running by default on Windows. Microsoft also took the unusual step of releasing Windows 7 updates, which support has officially disappeared last year. However, patches for Windows Server 2012, Windows Server 2016, and Windows 10 version 1607 have not been published yet by Microsoft. “Security patches for these Windows versions will be released soon,” says Microsoft.

It took many days for Microsoft to issue a warning to all versions of Windows about the security risk. The PrintNightmare flaw helps attackers remotely execute their code so hacker can install applications, modify data, and can have admin rights to create new accounts on affected system.

“These updates are recommended for installation immediately,” Microsoft advises. “The security patches issued on July 6, 2021, and later contain protections for CVE-2021-1675 and remote code execution exploit in the Windows Print Spooler service known as ‘PrintNightmare’, documented in CVE-2021-34527.”

