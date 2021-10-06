You Can Now Find Your Lost AirPods with New Firmware Update

Apple is rolling out a new firmware version for headphones powered by the W1 or H1 chip. You Can Now Find Your Lost AirPods with New Firmware Update. This includes AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, AirPods (second-generation), Beats Solo Pro, and Powerbeats 4. Head below for details on how to check your firmware version.

Although Apple doesn’t post release notes for its AirPods products. The new update has enabled “Find My” features for both the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. This means that the same network that’s used to track down AirTags can now be leveraged for AirPods.

Unfortunately, there are no release notes for AirPods or Beats updates. This means we’ll have to wait until the update is fully rolled out to get a grasp on what’s new. Apple does not have a very robust update mechanism in place for AirPods software, which often leaves users in the dark about changes.

Here are the latest firmware versions:

AirPods Pro – 4A400

AirPods Max – 4A400

Beats Solo Pro – 4A394

AirPods (second-generation) – 4A400

Powerbeats 4 – 4A394

Powerbeats Pro – 4A394

How to update your AirPods

Apple does not make it easy to manually update your AirPods to new firmware versions. Instead, the company says new firmware versions will install when the AirPods are connected via Bluetooth to your iPhone.

To check your AirPods firmware version:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone

Navigate to the “Bluetooth” menu

Find your AirPods in the list of devices

Tap the “i” next to them

Look at the “Firmware Version” number

Again, the newest AirPods, AirPods Max, and AirPods Pro firmware version are 4A400. If this is what you see in the Settings app, then it means your AirPods are fully updated. If not, the update should install when connected to your iPhone via Bluetooth.

Apple’s updated its Support website to reflect the new Find My features.

