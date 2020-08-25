The latest app update would allow Find My Mobile feature to work for Samsung Galaxy smartphones that aren’t connected to Wi-Fi or cellular data. Find My Mobile feature is a beneficial tool to assist you in searching for a lost device.

The “offline finding” feature will show a network of nearby Samsung devices. This feature is identical to the “Community Find” feature. If your device can’t be detected by Wi-Fi or cellular connection, nearby Samsung devices might be able to find it.

Find My Mobile Feature in Samsung Now Works Even with Offline Devices

The feature isn’t enabled automatically, a user can enable and disable it from the settings and encrypt offline location if cautious about privacy.

When the offline finding is enabled, your device will also have the capacity to scan for other phones. It implies that your phone can also assist others in searching for their lost phones or other devices (smartwatch, earbuds, etc.).

However, it is not clear what specific technology the community network will utilize or which particular watches and earbuds the feature can look for.

Though we are confident that this new feature could make Find My Mobile even easier. Like, If anyone is traveling abroad and the device is misplaced with no access to Wi-Fi or cellular, then Find My Mobile feature can become really handy.

It seems that Samsung is sending push notifications to Galaxy device owners once they receive the latest Find My Mobile update. Click on the notification to open the “offline finding” page in settings, where you can toggle the feature on and off.

