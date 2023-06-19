Find Out New Prices for Best Budget Smartphones in Market (PKR 20k-35k range)

Xiaomi Redmi devices are renowned for their budget price and comparatively better specifications. Though we witnessed a surge in prices of Redmi devices in one last year or so. It is because of the severe economic turmoil country continues to face for the last couple of years. However, mobile industry experts believed that prices became so high that smartphone sales were on the decline in Pakistan. To tackle the issue, FBR recently reduced the taxes on all smartphones. Afterward, Xiaomi also announced a reduction in the prices of some of the hottest selling budget smartphones. So, let’s find out the prices of the 2 most popular Redmi smartphones that are trending these days.

New Prices for Best Budget Smartphones

1) Redmi A1+ (The best option under 25k Range):

Without any doubt, the Redmi A1+ is the best smartphone that you can buy under PKR 25,000 range. The device features a 6.52-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. If we talk about the operating system, the phone runs on Android 12 (Go edition) with MIUI 12 as the Android skin. Furthermore, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek MT6761 Helio A22 chipset. The graphics are handled by the PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The phone comes with two memory options: 32GB of internal storage with either 2GB or 3GB of RAM. On the rear side, there is a dual-camera setup consisting of an 8 MP wide lens and a 0.08 MP depth sensor, accompanied by dual-LED flash and HDR capabilities. It can record videos at 1080p resolution at 30 frames per second. For selfies, there is a 5 MP front camera. The device is powered by a non-removable 5000 mAh Li-Po battery and supports 10W wired charging.

Price: PKR 23,999/- (2GB variant)

PKR 26,999/- (3GB variant)

2) Redmi 12C (The best Option Under the 35k Range):

Redmi 12C is the latest smartphone from the company and certainly the best choice under the PKR 35k range. The smartphone is powered by the Mediatek MT6769Z Helio G85 chipset and an octa-core CPU which is pretty impressive in this price range. Furthermore, the 12C features a 6.71-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1650 pixels. If we talk about the operating system, the phone is equipped with Android 12 and MIUI 13 as the Android skin. The phone offers 32GB of ROM with 3GB RAM. It supports expandable storage via a dedicated microSDXC slot. The main camera setup on the back includes a 50 MP wide lens and a 0.08 MP depth sensor, along with an LED flash. You can record videos at [email protected] fps. For selfie lovers, there is a 5 MP front camera that can also capture 1080p videos at 30fps. The device is powered by a non-removable 5000 mAh Li-Po battery, which is enough for carrying out average daily tasks.

Price: PKR 33,999/-

Our Verdict.

We speculate that these two smartphones will be in high demand in the upcoming days owing to their price tag and features. The features and quality of these phones aren’t up to mark. As the Redmi 12C has no USB C type and A1+ has a weak processor, but if we compare them with the price then they are currently the top choices in the market.

