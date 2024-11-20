Finding Your Friends on Bluesky: A Step-by-Step Guide

As more and more people are making the switch from Twitter to Bluesky, finding your old connections can be a challenge. Fortunately, there’s a handy tool to help you navigate this transition.

What is Sky Follower Bridge?

Sky Follower Bridge is a Chrome extension designed to help you find your Twitter friends who have migrated to Bluesky. By analyzing your Twitter following list, it identifies matching usernames on Bluesky and allows you to follow them with a single click.

How to Use Sky Follower Bridge

Install the Extension: Download the Sky Follower Bridge extension for your Chrome browser.

Pin it to your toolbar for easy access. Create an App Password: Log in to your Bluesky account.

Go to Settings > Advanced > App Passwords.

Create a new app password and copy it. Connect Sky Follower Bridge: Open the extension and log in to your account using your username and the app password you created. Find Your Friends: The extension will scan your Twitter following list and identify matching Bluesky accounts.

You can follow these accounts directly from the extension.

Tips for Effective Use

Be Patient: The process may take some time, especially if you have a large following list.

The process may take some time, especially if you have a large following list. Check for Exact Matches: The extension works best when usernames match exactly between Twitter and Sky.

The extension works best when usernames match exactly between Twitter and Sky. Consider Manual Search: If you can’t find someone using the extension, try searching for them directly on the app

If you can’t find someone using the extension, try searching for them directly on the app Join Bluesky Communities: Participate in discussions, share your thoughts, and connect with like-minded individuals.

By following these steps and leveraging the power of Sky Follower Bridge, you can quickly and easily reconnect with your friends and followers on Bluesky.