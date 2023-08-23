Pakistan High Commission in Singapore Hosts Fintech Networking Night

According to the latest reports, Pakistan High Commission in Singapore has recently hosted a Hybrid Startup/ Fintech Networking Night in collaboration with Golden Equator Capital on August 21. Let me tell you that it was a mega event. The Chief Fintech Officer of Singapore Sopnendu Mohanty was the guest of honor at the event. In addition to that, President of Singapore Fintech Association Shadab Tayyabi, CEO of Elevandi, Singapore, Navin Suri also attended the event. There were a large number of local Tech community attendees as well. This is not it. State Bank of Pakistan also virtually attended the Fintech Networking Night. Even though, the Bank of Punjab also gave a presentation on its contributions to Pakistan’s startup ecosystem.

Pakistan High Commission In Singapore Hosted A Mega Fintech Event

The Chief Fintech Officer and President of the Singapore Fintech Association spoke about their contribution towards formulating startup/Fintech culture in arising markets in South, South-East Asia, and Africa. He said that they want to generate employment opportunities for the youth to reduce poverty.

StartKar is one of the brands incorporating eight leading Pakistani fintechs that was created by the High Commission in 2019 for participation in the 4th edition of the Singapore Fintech Festival. It also shared its experience and gains from SFF 2019. Moreover, Systems Limited, Quantum Westlabs, Bank of Punjab, Endeavour Pakistan, Waada, Neem, Sehat Kahani, and Abhi are other Pakistani companies that made virtual presentations.

Meeran Malik and Fatima Rizwan are two Pakistani-origin Tech founders in Singapore who introduced their fintech; Seedefy and Meta School respectively. President of SMEs at IFC – World Bank also discussed the role played by his organization in the promotion of SMEs for poverty mitigation, employment generation, and economic empowerment of women and youth.

According to a research and policy advisory firm, Singapore rose to 8th position in the global Startup Ecosystem and 3rd in Asia recently. It is house to 400 tech startups and 200 incubators. Moreover, it has unfailingly ranked among the top 10 in the Global Innovation Index and among the top 15 for the comfort of source funding.

The StartKar Networking Night will serve as a pre-cursor for the next annual Singapore Fintech Festival in November 2023. It aims to bring at least 20 Pakistani startups to this mega event for facilitating investment in the Pakistani startup ecosystem.

Also Read: Twitch Is Testing TikTok Style Feed – PhoneWorld