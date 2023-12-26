Fire Broke out in Karachi’s Mobile Phone Market, Heavy Losses Incurred!

On Tuesday morning, a fire broke out in Karachi’s Saddar mobile market, which was extinguished by the Fire Brigade team after diligent efforts. However, heavy infrastructure and financial losses were reported. As per details, the fire erupted at Saddar Shah Jahan mobile market in the early morning and rapidly spread to multiple shops, which became a crucial challenge for the authorities.

The Fire Brigade put five fire tenders and two water bowers into action, which helped them extinguish the fire. According to Saddar Electronics Dealers Association President Rizwan Irfan, over 100 shops in the market were damaged, and the trades incurred the loss of millions of rupees.

Irfan claimed that a fire safety system was present in the market; however, the fire quickly engulfed shops. The authorities are taking the necessary measures to bring the situation under control, with the fire brigade breaking the locks and shutters of the shops to check if the fire is completely doused or not.

Also read: