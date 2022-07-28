Firefox 103 Update Brings A Few Helpful Changes

Mozilla has recently released the latest version of Firefox, that is, Firefox 103. The latest update has brought a plethora of new features. However, there is no massive change in its interface.

Mozilla releases Firefox 103 Update

The all-new update has brought some new features together with some changes to old existing features and a few bug fixes. Let’s discuss the new features introduced:

One of the new features lets you experience improved responsiveness on macOS. During periods of high CPU load, it allows switching to a modern lock API that results in a better response. All the required fields are highlighted in PDF forms now. Firefox 103 has brought improved performance on high refresh rate monitors running at 120Hz or above which should come in handy for anyone with a higher-end PC gaming setup, or Mac computers with Apple ProMotion screens including 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro. Now you can enjoy the Picture-in-Picture subtitles feature. It got much better. It allows you to change subtitles font size directly from the PiP window. Mozilla has added compatibility with subtitles on Funimation, Dailymotion, Tubi, Hotstar, and SonyLIV. Improved startup time on PCs with mechanical hard drives. Tabs toolbar’s buttons are now reachable with Tab, Shift+Tab, and Arrow keys. The Windows’ “Make text bigger” setting now affects all the UI and content pages, instead of only applying to system font sizes. Convenience in accessing Firefox. It will now be pinned to the Windows taskbar during installation on Windows 10 and 11. It will also allow Firefox to be launched quickly after installation.

Fixed Ones

The update has now preserved the Non-breaking spaces preventing automatic line breaks when you copy text from a form control. WebGL performance issues on NVIDIA binary drivers are now fixed via DMA-Buf on Linux. The issue in which Firefox startup could be significantly slowed down by the processing of Web content local storage has been fixed. It had the greatest impact on users with hard drives and significant local storage. Various security fixes have been brought via this new update.

The all-new Firefox 103 is slowly rolling out to Windows, macOS, Linux, and Android. However, if you don’t have it yet, it will soon make its way to your devices. Furthermore, you can also download Firefox from Mozilla’s official website, the Google Play Store, Apple App Store, and Microsoft Store.