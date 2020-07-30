Firefox has been working on a completely new design for Fenix- Android browser. The updated browser is coming with a lot of improvements. but it also weakens the extension support of Mozilla.

With the help of this update, the stable channel of Firefox has jumped from v68 to v79 on Play Store. The same codebase from the beta versions of Firefox on Android is visible on the updated version.

Firefox for Android Gets New Design

In the latest update, there are elements of more modern design. You will also observe the amazing and interesting changes. Users can now move the address bar to the bottom of the screen or to any other location. Among the new feature, Firefox 79 for Android brings a clean and modern UI.

The official changelog for this update details everything:

New Tabs Tray

Perform voice searches from the address bar.

Icon now shows up in the address bar when Reader mode is available.

More add-on support

Enhanced Tracking Protection is set to Strict by default.

You can now sort your logins by name or last-used date.

The update is coming with so many good features but the one negative point is extension support. Since July last year, Firefox for Android hasn’t received a major update and now suddenly it made a jump straight from version 68 to 79.

The migration will happen automatically on Android 5 and upgraded versions.

Firefox v68 supported thousands of extensions but the v79 only launches with a handful, you can see in the given list below: