Firefox for Android gets a major update. Mozilla releases an update that brings a ton of new features and optimizations. The update is carrying the most features of the desktop version of the browser to make the experience more amazing.

Firefox for Android is a popular alternative to Google’s Chrome and millions of users have downloaded the browsers from the Play Store. With its latest update, Mozilla’s mobile browser is coming with a significant design overhaul, and it will make the app faster, safer, and easier to use.

Firefox for Android Receives a Major Update

Mozilla notes in a blog post that this update is named as “Firefox Daylight” because “it marks a new beginning” for the Android browser. The latest update has introduced the simplified interface and users can move the search bar to the bottom of the phone. Firefox for Android is now also bringing you a picture-in-picture feature, simplified switching between Light and Dark Mode, and a general increase in performance.

If you want to check out the new version of Firefox for Android then you can download it by clicking here. The update has seemingly rolled out in many regions of the World.

According to the support page of Mozilla, We’re working hard to make improvements with every release. In fact, here’s what you can expect to see in Firefox for Android within the next three weeks:

View your tab history with a long-press of the back button

See frequently visited top sites on your Firefox home screen

Access your downloads directly in Firefox

Edit your saved logins or choose to never save them on specific sites

Set your tabs to auto-close and easily restore them later

Force a tab to refresh

