Firefox Introduces Next-Gen Privacy Protections Against Fingerprinting

Mozilla has rolled out Firefox 145, bringing with it major privacy upgrades that take a firm stand against one of the web’s most persistent tracking techniques; browser fingerprinting. This hidden form of tracking allows websites to recognize you even when cookies are blocked or you’re using private browsing.

The new update builds on Mozilla’s long-term vision of creating a more private, transparent, and user-controlled internet, one where your online identity isn’t constantly monitored without consent.

What Is Browser Fingerprinting?

Browser fingerprinting works by collecting small, often overlooked details about your device and browser setup, such as your time zone, operating system, fonts, screen resolution, and even how your hardware renders images.

Individually, these bits of information might seem harmless. But together, they create a unique digital fingerprint that can identify you across websites and browsing sessions. This means that even in private browsing mode, trackers can follow you around the web for months, without using cookies or leaving visible traces.

Firefox’s Mission: Protecting Your Online Privacy

Privacy has always been at the heart of Firefox’s philosophy. Since 2020, its Enhanced Tracking Protection (ETP) feature has been blocking known trackers and invasive scripts by default. Over the years, Firefox has added tools like Total Cookie Protection and now expanded fingerprinting defenses, all designed to give users true control over their data.

Since 2021, Firefox has been quietly strengthening its anti-fingerprinting measures, targeting the most common data points that fingerprinters exploit. Now, with the release of Firefox 145, Mozilla is completing the second major phase of its defenses, effectively reducing the number of trackable Firefox users by over 50%.

How Firefox Built Stronger Fingerprinting Defenses

Mozilla’s engineers analyzed real-world fingerprinting techniques across a global dataset to understand how users’ browsers were being identified. Using those insights, Firefox developed unique, data-driven protections, making it the first browser with such a comprehensive approach to fingerprinting prevention.

Like Total Cookie Protection, these defenses are initially available in Private Browsing Mode and ETP Strict Mode, with plans to make them default for all users in the near future.

How Firefox’s Fingerprinting Protections Work

Firefox’s approach to privacy isn’t just about blocking trackers, it’s about limiting what information websites can even request in the first place.

For example, websites often ask your browser for graphics hardware details to optimize games or animations. That’s legitimate. But the same information can also be misused to build a fingerprint.

To address this, Firefox’s privacy-by-design architecture reduces the amount of identifying information your browser shares, shrinking your fingerprint before trackers even have a chance.

Since 2021, Firefox has gradually sealed off the most common fingerprinting leaks, such as:

Graphics rendering differences from your GPU

Installed fonts on your system

Minor variations in math computations

Recent updates have expanded protection to include:

Hardware details like CPU cores and touchscreen inputs

Display metrics such as taskbar or dock dimensions

Advanced font and canvas data restrictions

This smart balancing act ensures that Firefox disrupts fingerprinters, not legitimate website functions. For example, apps like calendars or video conferencing tools still need accurate time zones to work correctly. Firefox’s layered defenses manage these nuances so your browsing remains seamless while staying private.

You Stay in Control

Firefox gives you full control over your privacy settings. If any site breaks or behaves oddly, you can easily disable protections for that specific site while keeping them active elsewhere. This ensures privacy never becomes an inconvenience, it just works quietly in the background.

What’s Next for Firefox Privacy

If you’re using Private Browsing or ETP Strict Mode, Firefox is already working behind the scenes to make you significantly harder to track. The latest fingerprinting protections mark another important milestone in Mozilla’s ongoing mission. As Mozilla continues developing privacy-first innovations, one thing remains clear: Firefox is leading the fight for user privacy.

Upgrade to the latest version of Firefox today and take back control of your data, your browsing, and your digital identity.