First 5G Innovation Lab established at NUST

In a combined venture between business and academics, Pakistan’s first 5G Innovation Lab was established at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST).

The innovation lab’s goal is to establish the value of 5G via a social-economic lens and develop indigenous solutions in health, education, mobility, and business that are appropriate for the local context.

The “innovation lab” is a research initiative supported by Jazz, Pakistan’s major telecom provider, and Huawei Technologies, with many NUST disciplines participating in determining the impact and usability of 5G communication services in Pakistani society.

The project will assist researchers in working on potential 5G use cases in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI), augmented and virtual reality and healthcare sector, manufacturing and service industry, agriculture, security, disaster management, entertainment, and the public sector by leveraging its high bandwidth, low latency, and advanced security.

The 5G Innovation Facility was inaugurated by Mohsin Mushtaq, federal secretary for Information Technology and Telecom (MoITT), who stated that the lab will play a critical role in helping to develop an ecosystem to study 5G-enabled application cases of IT and telecom technologies.

He stated that although Jazz’s objective was to bring 4G to everyone, the company was also making a significant investment to innovation in the nation and investigating the possibilities of 5G to help improve business and society.