First Air Taxi Service Launched In Pakistan: Check Airfare & Details

Pakistan welcomes a new era of air travel with the launch of an air taxi service, promising adventure and convenience for travelers. In a recent development, a private firm launched an air taxi service to help people travel without getting jammed in traffic. It is pertinent to mention that the service is currently in its first phase and is available for people in Sindh & Balochistan.

Air Taxis Finally Become A Reality in Pakistan

Sky Wings Aviation, an aviation firm, has launched the service from Pakistan’s financial hub Karachi. No doubt, Traffic mobbing is a critical problem for those traveling in emergencies. It’s unimaginable to anticipate cities like Karachi and Lahore without stretched queues. Isn’t it?

The inaugural flight by SkyWings Aviation took off from Karachi. It treated passengers to a breathtaking aerial view of the city during its 45-minute journey. The taxi is aspired to facilitate air travel for both adventure and emergency health situations. People residing in Sindh and Balochistan can book air taxis from all airports, airfields, and pier strips in the region. According to the aviation firm, many people communicated with the company to fly for leisure. It seems to be a good option for people who want to see the aerial view of the port city and its environs or those who want to fly in an emergency to other locations.

SkyWings Aviation CEO Imran Aslam Khan stated:

“It will soon extend to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, catering to a broader spectrum of travelers across Pakistan.”

Imran Aslam Khan underscored the affordability and accessibility of the air taxi service. He revealed that three passengers will be able to enjoy an aerial view of Karachi for Rs 95,000 per hour. The service will not only provide a convenient mode of transportation but will play a pivotal role in promoting tourism. It will help to showcase the scenic beauty of Pakistan from a unique vantage point. The Pakistani aviation industry is taking a significant stride forward, revolutionizing travel and contributing to the growth of tourism in Pakistan. Are you excited to enjoy an unparalleled experience in aerial exploration?