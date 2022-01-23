Google Chrome has yet achieved another milestone by bringing a 3-digit update. Chrome’s first three-digit version, Chrome 100, is now rolling out on the Canary channel. For a bit of history, the browser was first released as a beta in September 2008. The Chrome project began its development in 2006, spearheaded by Sundar Pichai, who would then go on to become the current CEO of Google.

First Chrome 100 Builds Appear in Canary, Achieving 3-digit Milestone

After its release, the browser quickly gained famous, overtaking Firefox in 2011. From 2012, it was all set to become the most used web browser in the world. Most interestingly, Chromium, the open-source project that Chrome is based on. It now also serves as the base for other browsers such as Microsoft Edge, Opera, and more.

While the hundredth version of Chrome isn’t supposed to be particularly groundbreaking in terms of features, it’s still a significant numerical milestone. The newest v100 release is limited to the Canary branch for both Android (v100.0.4845.0) and Windows (v100.0.4846.0). you can download the former from the Play Store or APK Mirror.

Because Chrome 100 is only in Canary, it’s still going to be a while to be available for actual Chrome users. With the new, faster release schedule, Chrome 100 will hit stable at the end of March.

Source: AndroidPolice