First e-Auction of Motor Vehicles Registration Marks will be Held on August 31

Exciting Venture by Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department, Punjab has organized a very first e-Auction of Motor Vehicles Registration Marks. The first e-auction will be held on 31st August 2020. The GoP emphasizes on the transparent allocation of vehicle numbers hence boosting up the economy.

First e-Auction of Motor Vehicles Registration Marks will be held on August 31

For Online Registration Please Click Here

The open auction will be held after due publicity. Any registration mark except those detailed above shall be issued to the motor vehicle owners who desire to obtain the same on “first come first serve basis” without sequence at any time during the currency of the series on payment of PKR 2,000/- in respect of series either commencing with district code or district code followed by alphabets A, B, C, D, E, F, H, S, T & U at PKR 200/- in respect of series either commencing with district code followed by alphabets K, L, M, N, O, P, Q, R, V, W, X, Y and Z. An Auction Committee will finalize each auction proceedings at the spot on the same day.

Check Also: IT Ministry Establishes a Committee for Auction of 5G Spectrum

MRA of the concerned district may make auction proceedings in the following phases

All leftover registration marks in any auction proceedings shall be offered to the motorists on “first come first serve basis” on reserve price as indicated above or an average price of last three auction proceedings, whichever is higher.

The auction proceedings may be conducted preferably one week prior to the start of the series.

Auction of attractive registration marks shall invariably be held at the district headquarters concerned.

Copy of CNIC shall be obtained from the participants of open auction proceedings along with the standardized application.

Every intending participant of the auction shall deposit cash security equal to reserve price before the start of the proceedings.

Auction money/reserve price, as the case may be, will be received immediately after auction proceedings.

For More Details Please Click Here: