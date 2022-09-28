First Galaxy S23 design leak surfaces online

A fresh set of renderings has been leaked, providing first purported glimpse at the rumoured Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus. The graphics were provided by Onleaks. The latest renders show a device that differs significantly from its predecessor, with a slimmer and more refined appearance. The back camera array is one of the most visible modifications. The camera array on the Galaxy S23 Plus is more conventional, diverging significantly from the aesthetic of its predecessor and without a camera hump.

Another difference appears to be the size of the handset. The S22 Plus measures 157.4 x 75.8 x 7.6mm, while the S23 Plus is 157.7 x 76.1 x 7.6mm and has a 6.6-inch screen, according to sources.

Finally, it appears that the selfie camera’s punch hole design, USB-C port, or speakers will remain unchanged. The renderings, however, do not show a SIM tray, which is located at the bottom of the S22 Plus. Sources on the other hand, believes a SIM tray will be included on the real gadget.

It has already been claimed that Samsung will rely more on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon CPUs for its smartphones, but the firm did not specify which handsets. Furthermore, the Galaxy S23 passed certification, indicating that Samsung is unlikely to boost charging speeds for its next generation of devices. Regardless, we must be patient for the time being. We’re still months away from a release, which many expect will happen in the first quarter of 2023.