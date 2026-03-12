First Glimpse of 5G – JazzWorld CEO Reveals Trial Network Speed Test

JazzWorld CEO Aamir Ibrahim has shared early results from a 5G network test shortly after Pakistan concluded its latest spectrum auction, offering a glimpse into the country’s next phase of mobile connectivity.

In a post on X, Ibrahim shared a screenshot of a mobile speed test showing a handset connected to a 5G signal with download speeds of 1400 Mbps. The screenshot suggests the test was conducted in Islamabad’s F-7 sector, indicating that early network testing may already be underway following the country’s latest spectrum auction.

The speed test provides an early indication of the performance improvements that could accompany the evolution toward 5G networks. Higher speeds, lower latency, and more stable connectivity are expected to enable applications such as high-definition video streaming, cloud gaming, and real-time digital services on mobile devices.

The development comes shortly after Pakistan concluded its latest spectrum auction, which allocated new frequency bands expected to support future 5G deployments alongside expanded 4G capacity.

It is pertinent to note that Jazz emerged as the largest spectrum acquirer, securing 190 MHz across four newly introduced bands. The additional spectrum is expected to strengthen network capacity and support the country’s transition toward next-generation mobile connectivity.

While telecom operators have not announced a commercial rollout timeline for 5G, early testing signals that preparations for next-generation connectivity are already underway as the industry moves toward the next phase of Pakistan’s digital infrastructure.

