First iPhone 15 Drop Test Reveals Unexpected Results

The all-new iPhone 15 lineup is the latest topic of discussion in the tech world, particularly the Pro models. They have come with a lot of cool new features including USB-C charging, enhanced cameras, a new customizable action button, and more. However, there is one major drawback that would shatter your dream of updating to the latest models. The iPhone 15 Pro models can break more easily as compared to their predecessors. The iPhone 15 Pro models are made of titanium. It means that the new iPhones have replaced their predecessor’s stainless steel material and have more rounded edges. Apple claims that the shift in composition will make the phone more durable and lighter. However, the first major iPhone 15 drop test tells a different story. Let’s dig into it.

Results Of First iPhone 15 Drop Test Will Shatter Your Dreams Of Updating From Older iPhones

Sam Kohl from AppleTrack went to Australia to get his hands on the phone early to do a drop test. He did an explicit comparison between the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro. He dropped both at the same time, over and over. At first, the iPhone 14 Pro showed dings even before the iPhone 15 Pro when the duo was dropped from pocket and chest height. However, both phones were pretty much fine after the first few drops.

Things got worse for the iPhone 15 Pro as the drop test went on. When Kohl did the back, side, and extreme drops, the iPhone 14 Pro was fully functional. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro sustained major damage and was totally nonfunctional. It split into two pieces. According to Kohl, the iPhone 15 Pro’s curved edges were more responsible for the damage rather than the titanium. Anyhow, this is not a good first sign for the durability of the phone. He advised that the new iPhone models are not for the people who typically go caseless. Anyhow, one drop test on YouTube isn’t the end-all, be-all. Time will tell if the iPhone 15 is actually less durable.